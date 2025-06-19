Analyst States Excitement About Rams Running Back Room
The storyline revolving around the Los Angeles Rams running back room remains one of intrigue and mystery. Kyren Williams, the Rams' proven workhorse, is in the middle of contract negotiations as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
Blake Corum, the underused second-year player, looks to recover from a disappointing freshman season where he ended it injured. However, Corum's 2025 usage remains hard to predict after the organization traded up for Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, a player some believe was brought in to replace Williams and Corum.
And all of this is before anyone can start to break down their performances on the field. Thus, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer named the running back room and their expected camp battles as one he's most excited to watch across the NFL.
"This seems like a funny one since Kyren Williams is coming off a year in which he was seventh in the NFL with 1,299 rushing yards, and tied for fifth with 14 touchdowns on the ground," wrote Breer. "Sean McVay said Tuesday the team is trying to get him extended. But what if that doesn’t happen? Blake Corum’s going into his second year, and rookie Jarquez Hunter is looming as an option. Which could bring some intrigue to training camp."
Sean McVay gave an update on Tuesday regarding extension talks with Williams.
“There’s been a lot of back and forth. There’s been some good proposals on both sides," McVay said. "We are getting closer to hopefully finding a conclusion to this. Now, until that’s actually agreed upon from both sides, we’re really in the same boat. But behind the scenes, there’s been really good dialogue from Drew (Rosenhaus), really good dialogue from Kyren and his group overall. He’s done everything in his power to show up, be that pro, that leader, everything we’ve asked. We’re trying to be able to solve that, and if we’re able to land that, we’ll be excited about that but no different than really kind of when we spoke about this last week. But I think behind the scenes, there has been progress in terms of getting closer to what the end goal is and that’s to be able to get him under contract. Whether that occurs or not, we’ll see and we’ll take that a day at a time and a conversation at a time.”
What if Williams is unable to reach a deal and holds out of camp? Just because noise hasn't been made doesn't mean it's all quiet on the Western Front. Watch out because Breer's right. The Rams running back room could get interesting in a month's time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on Williams.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE