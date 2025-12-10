Who Rams Fans Should Root For in Week 15

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have everything to play for this week and depending on what happens with the rest of the league, the Rams could wrap up a playoff spot as soon as next week.

Los Angeles Rams (Obviously)

The Rams need to be the Lions. Nothing more needs to be added. A win opens up everything and a loss would put them on the verge of missing the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts and whoever they start at quarterback will host the Seattle Seahawks. While a loss wouldn't mean much this week, it could mean everything four days later. In the event of a Rams win over the Seahawks, the Rams would essentially be traveling up to Seattle on the following Thursday for a contest that could decide the NFC West right then and there.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans, fresh off a last-second stand against the Cleveland Browns, will play the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are quietly in the middle of a division race that's propped up as between the Rams and Seahawks, only sitting one game out of first place.

If the 49ers win their next three games and the Rams drop a game over that span, the NFC West could be decided between the 49ers and Seahawks in the season finale, with the Rams having no say and no home playoff game. A loss would dramatically change that scenario.

Denver Broncos

The AFC's number one-seeded Denver Broncos will host the NFC's number two-seeded Green Bay Packers. The Rams currently hold the lead for the conference's number one seed by half a game, since the Packers tied the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the season.

This would get mucky for the Rams in the event of a tiebreaker, so a loss for Green Bay would be paramount for their postseason ambitions.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday as the Eagles look to end a three-game losing streak. Another loss for the Eagles would mean that regardless of what happens over the next two weeks, their tiebreaker over the Rams would only kick in if Los Angeles suffers a third loss to either Atlanta and Arizona, two of the worst teams in the conference.

A Tie in Tampa

On Thursday night, a puzzle piece in both the Rams' playoff picture and offseason strategy will be placed as the Atlanta Falcons are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida. In the event of a tie, the Rams are virtually guaranteed to be above the Buccaneers in playoff standing, should both teams hold on to win their divisions.

A tie also keeps the Rams within the top ten for selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, due to owning Atlanta's first round pick.

The downside is that the Carolina Panthers are peaking at the moment and could win the division over Tampa. Carolina and Philadelphia own head-to-head tiebreakers over the Rams; thus, if the Buccaneers lose straight up, the Rams could encounter a scenario where they could drop from first to at least third in the standings if Carolina, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles end the season with the same record.

Cleveland Browns

While the Rams know Deion Sanders well, having faced off against his teams on a number of occasions during the 90s, with him winning two Super Bowls in the process, it's Sanders' son who could lay the path to the Lombardi for Los Angeles.

Shedeur Sanders was named the Browns' starter for the rest of the season and there would be nothing that could help Sanders solidify his position entering next season than upsetting the Chicago Bears in the Windy City.

The Bears were the number one seed last week, and considering how the tie breakers shape out, another loss for Chicago could keep Los Angeles in front of them for the rest of the season, even if the Bears were to rebound after this game and win the NFC North.

