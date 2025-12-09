Which QB Prospects Rams Need to Give Genuine Attention To

The NFL season is far from over for the Los Angeles Rams. It will likely be in January or February. When it eventually comes, the Rams could be looking at drafting a quarterback. It could be in the first round or in the early rounds of the draft.

Current quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is having an MVP season and probably the best season of his career. He is looking like he still has a lot to give in the NFL and to the Rams. But Stafford is on the back end of his career, and it is unclear what Stafford would like to do after this season is over. The Rams could potentially be playing for the future and what they do at the quarterback position.

The Rams own two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and one is currently inside the top 10. The Rams got the Atlanta Falcons' pick, and they are not having a good season, which is giving the Rams a top pick. The Rams will also have their own pick, but that one will likely be at the end of the first round.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his tiers of quarterbacks that could be picked by the Rams and two of them fit the scheme well.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson has played his way out of the QB1 race, but not enough to remove himself from the first round entirely. He, along with the rest of Alabama’s offense, has struggled with turnovers and general efficiency. Simpson threw only one interception in the first nine games of the season, but he tossed four in the final four contests.

The 6' 2", 208-pound Simpson had lapses in accuracy under pressure against Georgia, and he’s had three of his four lowest-yardage games of the season over the past three weeks. Still, Simpson’s collective body of work warrants first-round consideration. He’s shown complete command of Alabama’s system, the accuracy, arm strength and fearlessness to thread tight windows and the poise to do so in pressurized situations.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers may face the most interesting decision of any player in the 2026 draft class: stay, transfer or enter the draft. At 6' 3" and 240 pounds, he has a rocket for a right arm, the speed and athleticism to hit explosive plays as a runner, and his physical tools are undeniable. But so were his struggles this season. Sellers, a redshirt sophomore who will be only 20 years old on the first day of the draft, April 23, threw 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions while taking 42 sacks, the second-most in the FBS.

Sellers struggled within structure in the pocket, and South Carolina’s offensive line struggles led to Sellers hastening his internal clock and abandoning pockets prematurely. Still, his off-script playmaking skills were on full display. He’s supremely talented, but likely wouldn’t see the field in 2026 if he were to enter the draft.

Quarterbacks Rams Could Select Outside of 1st Round

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer enjoyed a strong September, eclipsing 270 passing yards in each of Oklahoma’s first four games and showing an aggressive, gunslinger mentality with the precision to hit explosive plays in narrow windows. But he’s struggled mainly since returning from surgery to repair a broken bone in the thumb on his throwing hand. He has more games below 175 passing yards (four) than above 200 (three), and he’s had a pair of three-interception performances.

But Oklahoma has won games and earned its spot in the CFP, and Mateer has a chance to right the wrongs of a once promising season. If the redshirt junior were to enter the draft, he’d get Day 2 consideration due to his moxie, playmaking and arm talent. However, he’s been too erratic and he may ultimately opt to return to Norman for his senior season.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar’s senior season didn’t go according to plan. Allar, who stands 6' 5" and 235 pounds, entered 2025 as a potential top-10 pick due to his size, high-level velocity and athleticism. He showed encouraging flashes in 2024 while guiding Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Still, his production dropped, and his accuracy remained too inconsistent this season before he sustained a season-ending ankle injury in early October. He still has the same tools, but the high-upside passer this fall created more doubt about whether he’ll ever hit his ceiling.

