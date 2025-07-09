Rams Draft Review: Josaiah Stewart is an Outlier
The Los Angeles Rams are a unique team, having built themselves into a championship contender through the NFL Draft and key veteran acquisitions. This is also a team that went through the retirement of Aaron Donald and was able to fill his multiple roles with their young defense that has taken the league by storm.
This year's NFL Draft class may present another opportunity to construct the depth of the roster and potential immediate impact contributors. The Rams have seen their rookies in recent years become high impact players in year one and this rookie class could do the same.
One of those players that could make an immediate impact as a rookie is third-round draft choice and Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, who is a bit of an outlier.
What is that outlier? Stewart is only 6-foot-1, 249 pounds with over 31-inch arms and a 79-inch wingspan. He's a smaller pass rusher compared to his counterparts across the league who are 6-foot-5, 260-plus pounds.
Yet, Stewart plays much bigger than his size suggests. He's a savvy player who is very slippery at the point of attack, where he can dip and bend around opposing tackles for plays in the backfield. It helps that he has a non-stop motor that allows him to play through the whistle and never backs down from a fight against larger competition.
Stewart is going to have natural leverage and lower, yet advantageous strike zone that allows him to utilize great explosiveness and quickness to win the point of attack. As a pass rusher, the former Coastal Carolina and Michigan standout offers an ample array of rush counters that allow him to be an impactful rusher early and often. You will see long arms, speed-to-power, clubs, rips, swim, etc, which makes him that much more impactful.
Despite his size, Stewart is surprisingly powerful at the point, utilizing impressive play strength within his natural leverage to extend, peak, and attack the ball carrier in the run game. I love the way he battles on every down, and it's that type of attitude that allows him to play bigger and with aggression.
I saw Stewart chase down the ball carrier out of pure second-effort and hustle plays. His athleticism and explosiveness allow him to chase down tailbacks in the backfield for tackles for loss and even on second-effort sacks. Stewart finished his 2024 campaign with 8.5 sacks, his highest total since 2021, when he had 12.5 sacks as a true freshman.
Being an outlier, Stewart comes with flaws and room to grow within his frame. He could be stronger at the point of attack, and sometimes after his initial punch at the point, he can get slowed down by more powerful blockers and stall his attack. He can also play out of control as a pass rusher or run defender, overpursuing the play and taking himself out of it entirely.
There is a future where Stewart is a starting outside pass rusher opposite of young star Jared Verse. Right now, he projects as a quality rotational pass rush specialist that will allow him to utilize his versatile rush counters and moves at the point of attack. However, there is always a risk in taking outliers, but Stewart might be the exception for Los Angeles heading into his rookie year.
