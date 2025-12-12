3 Surging Young Players Fueling Rams' Playoff Push

Since 2022, the Los Angeles Rams have worked to build the foundation of their roster from a tally of young, impactful players that were overlooked in their respective NFL Drafts. With the lowest-paid defense in the NFL and a terrific combination of youth and experience, the Rams have a 10-3 season as the culmination of their latest work.

There are many players in their first, second, or third seasons who have made plays for Los Angeles this season. However, I've witnessed a surge in quality play from these three players, who have become instrumental to the team's success in 2025.

Blake Corum, running back

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you have read my work since the preseason, you'll know how high I've been on Corum as a player. After missing time due to injuries last season, Corum has become a key factor in the Rams' offense, especially in their run game, with outstanding production over the last couple of weeks against both the Panthers and Cardinals.

The former national champion with the Michigan Wolverines has been a bright spot and yet another young player who has become a great contributor to the offense late into the season. His latest surge in play has showcased an explosive element for Los Angeles's run game.

Warren McClendon, right tackle

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) and Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Is it the future at right tackle or is he not? That is for the Rams to determine this offseason, as they possess two first-round draft choices and plenty of money to spend if they don't feel that is the case. Even so, McClendon has been quiet on the right side of the offensive line, which in many cases is a terrific sign of how well he has played.

McClendon has started in place of veteran Rob Havenstein, who will certainly retake the starting role when he is healthy again. However, the third-year player and two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs has developed into a quality depth player and potential starter for 2026.

Josaiah Stewart, outside linebacker

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I wasn't sure what to expect from Stewart during his rookie season, but he has been a great rotational pass rusher behind Jared Verse and Byron Young this year, establishing himself as a future critical piece to the defense in the Rams' long-term plans. Stewart has been a great piece in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's NASCAR packages and has played off-ball linebacker on occasion. That athleticism, explosiveness, and quickness off the edge will be needed for Los Angeles's playoff run.

