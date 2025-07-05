Predicting Statistical Leader on Rams Defense for 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are entering championship contention quickly as they continue to add more young players and establish a high-ceiling roster ready to compete for a Lombardi Trophy.
One of the keys to their success this season will be the emergence of their young defense last season as many of them are entering just their second, third, or fourth seasons in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula will have high expectations placed on him this season to put this unit among the best in the league.
As arguably the best defensive front in the NFC West, Los Angeles owns the upper hand. However, they have somewhat of an unproven group of linebackers and a secondary with no true outstanding talents, yet. With that in mind, I decided to take a crack at predicting the statistical leaders in sacks, tackles, and interceptions in 2025.
Let's dive in to see who will lead the team in these key categories.
Sack Leader: Jared Verse, second-year
Stat predictions: 14 sacks, 40 pressures
Last season, Verse won defensive rookie of the year despite just 4.5 sacks in the regular season. However, his productive postseason and 33 pressures showcased a disruptive and future highly-productive pass rusher who could be among the best in the league soon. I'm quite high on Verse heading into 2025 and he should be one of the sack and pressure leaders by the end of the season as he challenges to become the first player since Luke Kuechly to win both DROY and Defensive Player of the Year back-to-back.
Tackles Leader: Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr., rookie
Stat prediction: 130 tackles, eight percent missed tackle rate
This is quite a bold prediction but I have high confidence in Paul emerging as a top linebacker on this roster as a rookie. He's not the biggest player with a 6-foot, 220-plus pound frame but he rarely missed tackles last season for Ole Miss and could emerge as a similar player in Los Angeles. Paul would be yet another young defender added to the list of high-impact contributors on the Rams defense.
Interception Leader: Kamren Kinchens, second-year
Stat predictions: four interceptions, 8 passes defended
Kinchens shined as a rookie in the later half of the season with four interceptions, including a pick-six. The former Miami Hurricane as always been a productive defensive back, especially at taking away the football at a high rate. Kinchens has the chance to emerge into one of the better young safeties in the NFL if he continues to rack up interceptions and attack the ball with aggression, turning the Rams back-five into a formidable unit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on these projections.
Go on and let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.