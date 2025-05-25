Rams' Offensive Lineman May Take Home Valuable Newly Added Award
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best collections of talent in the National Football League. While quarterback Matthew Stafford and their skill position players receive most of the attention, football games are still won and lost in the trenches.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network listed one offensive lineman from each team with the best shot to win the National Football League's newly added Protector Awards.
"The Rams know how good Dotson is, but he’s quietly been one of the better guards in the entire league since coming over from Pittsburgh in 2023. He has graded above 80.0 by PFF as a run-blocker each of his two seasons in Los Angeles thus far," Infante said.
Dotson has been one of the most productive players the Rams have had over the last few seasons.
Bryan DeArdo explained that Dotson "was traded from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles last August in a deal that also included a swapping of several future mid-round draft picks. Dotson started in each of the 14 games he played in during his first season for the Rams."
"A 2020 fourth-round pick, Dotson was the highest-selected player in that year's draft that did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. Dotson made four starts as a rookie and was a full-time starter in 2021 before an ankle injury prematurely ended his season. Dotson rebounded from the injury and started in each of Pittsburgh's 17 games in 2022."
DeArdo noted that in 2023-24, "Dotson was part of a Rams offensive line that helped the unit finish 10th in the NFL in passing, 11th in rushing, eighth in third-down efficiency, and fourth in red zone efficiency. The success of the Rams' offense contributed heavily to Los Angeles being a surprise playoff team."
According to Pro Football Focus, Dotson was one of the best offensive linemen in the league this past season.
Jim Wyman of PFF noted Dotson "proved that his 2023 breakout season — in which he ranked as the second-highest graded guard in football — was no fluke. He backed it up with another top-10 showing in 2024, even though his pass blocking wasn’t stellar. He allowed career highs in sacks (five) and pressures (30) for a 60.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, the lowest mark on this list. However, he was as dominant as ever in run blocking, finishing with an 81.7 PFF grade. Dotson had three games this year with a PFF run-blocking grade of at least 90.0 and a fourth where he just missed (89.2)."
Go on and like our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss any content!