What the Rams Have To Be Aware of vs the Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road against the Carolina Panthers in the wild-card round to begin their 2025 postseason venture. The Panthers have already beaten the Rams this season, so the Rams have to make sure they're adequately prepared if they want a shot at another Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford outclasses Bryce Young by a mile, but it won't come down to which quarterback is better. It's going to take all of the players on the Rams' roster giving it their all if they want to make it past the first round of the playoffs. What are some things they should be aware of heading into their matchup?

Biggest Weakness

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down each playoff team's biggest strengths and weaknesses. The Rams' biggest strength is obviously their offense, but their biggest weakness is their inability to adequately pass-block.

"Stafford has been sensational in 2025, but he’s 38 years old and can’t move around the pocket as he once could. The Rams’ 62.3 PFF pass blocking grade is 25th in the NFL, and in the last month of the season, they’ve allowed pressure at the 13th-highest rate in the NFL", said Valentine.

Stafford is a pure pocket passer at this point in his career, and the NFL saw how disastrous it could get for the Rams if he's pressured constantly in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons . The veteran usually never gets flustered, but five quarterback hits and three sacks will do that to you.

"The injury to tackle Alaric Jackson (82.9 grade; 11th) forced D.J. Humphries into the lineup against the Falcons in Week 17. But with Jackson back and Rob Havenstein (56.4 grade; 74th) not far away from returning, the Rams feel close to impenetrable. Yet, if defenses can get Stafford off his mark, they’ll have a chance".

D.J. Humphries not playing is a huge win for the Rams, but they'll still be without Kevin Dotson on the right side. The last time Stafford faced the Panthers, he was only sacked twice, but it was his turnovers that sunk that game for his team.

Davante Adams will be back in the lineup after missing the end of the regular season, which should make it easier for Stafford to move the ball downfield. It's no longer viable for the Panthers to place all of their secondary's attention on Puka Nacua if Adams can make them pay. Offensive line play will be crucial in them beating the Panthers, and thankfully, they're getting healthy at the right time.

