Rams Veterans Receive High Praise on the National Level
The Los Angeles Rams spent the offseason retooling their roster on both sides of the ball. Los Angles used free agency and the NFL Draft to help assemble one of the best rosters in the league, with a healthy mix of established veterans and young players who are on the rise.
Few teams have made the kind of strides in one offseason that the Rams have made this offseason. Los Angeles added players of all skill levels, improving several positions of need. However, after leaning heavily on younger players last season, the Rams will turn to their veterans this season.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus ranked the top 30 players in the league over the age of 30, with two Rams making the list. Wasserman ranked new Rams addition Davante Adams as the 19th best player in the league over 30 years old.
"After a rocky start to 2024 due to quarterback instability and a midseason trade, Adams regained form down the stretch. From Week 9 through Week 18, he earned an 82.1 receiving grade (13th among receivers) and posted 770 yards (seventh-most). With a better setup in Los Angeles, a bounce-back season could be in store," Wasserman said.
Wasserman ranked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as the 30th best player over the age of 30, rounding out the list. At the start of the offseason, Stafford's future with the team seemed in doubt, until both sides came to an agreement on a restructured contract for Stafford.
"Stafford rebounded from a rough start in 2024 to help nearly topple the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles in the postseason. From Week 8 onward, he earned an 80.9 passing grade, 11th in the league over that span. While age and mobility are concerns, he remains capable of elite-level play when protected," Wasserman said.
The Rams have a roster most owners and general could only dream of, especially after swapping out Cooper Kupp for Adams. However, the other moves the Rams made, in addition to adding Adams, is what makes the roster what it is.
Still, after all the changes and additions this offseason, the Rams will only go as far as Stafford takes them.
