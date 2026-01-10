Rams vs Panthers Wild-Card Round Live Game Thread

Charlotte, NC -- The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road facing the Carolina Panthers for their first game in the playoffs. The Panthers have already beaten the Rams in one game before this season; the Rams have to make sure it doesn't happen again.

This was the best-case scenario for the Rams if they weren't going to get the 1 seed in the NFC. Even if the Panthers did beat the Rams, it took a flukey game from Matthew Stafford , where he threw two interceptions. He isn't a quarterback to give away the ball like that. How can the Rams ensure their season continues and they aren't sent home by the Panthers?

What To Look Out For

The biggest difference between their last matchup and this one is that they'll have Davante Adams at their disposal. He's a big part of their offense and has an automatic connection with Stafford in the red zone.

The Panthers lived with putting all of their secondary's attention on Puka Nacua and forcing him to make spectacular catches every play. Nacua is such a good player that he still ended up with 72 yards, but he's sure to be more impactful this time around with his running mate healthy and beside him.

Another big indicator of how successful the Rams will be will come down to how they can protect Stafford with their offensive line. Their loss to the Atlanta Falcons showed the NFL the blueprint to dismantling this elite Rams' offense, and that's with unrelenting pressure on the quarterback.

The Rams' offensive line will be healthier than it was against the Falcons, but they'll still be without their starting right guard, Kevin Dotson . Stafford isn't very mobile outside the pocket, so it's expected that they'll be sending a lot of blitzes and coverages with intentions to get Stafford off his game. However, with Adams back in the lineup, there should be more punishment for sending so much pressure home and letting their cornerbacks defend them one-on-one.

Ultimately, the biggest thing the Rams have to look out for is turning the ball over. Out of Stafford's eight interceptions this season, only two of them have come in a win. As long as they're not frivolous with the ball, they should have an easy time taking care of a team that won their division by a hair.

The game kicks off at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

TURNOVER: The Panthers go for it on 4th down and don't get it, they turn the ball over on downs

SCORING UPDATE NO. 1: Rams QB Matthew Stafford finds Rams WR Puka Nacua for a 14-yard touchdown catch, Rams up 7 - 0