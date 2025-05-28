Rams Set Up For a Big 2026 Season
The Los Angeles Rams are going all in for the 2025 NFL season. The Rams have made many moves to improve their team on both sides of the ball next season.
They have also put themselves in the conversation to be serious contenders not only in the NFC but in the whole National Football League. They want to make another run at a Super Bowl and they will be a team to look out for in 2025.
The Rams have done a good job over the last few seasons getting the best from their team putting their players in the best position to find success in the league. In 2025, it will be no different as they will need all of them to take the next step and get them back playing in the big game.
But the Rams are not only set up for the 2025 season, the Rams will be setup well heading into the 2026 season as well.
"According to Over the Cap's projections, the Rams are currently expected to have roughly $75 million in salary cap space next offseason, which is the fifth most in the NFL. Running backKyren Williams is a notable unrestricted free agent in 2026, and star wideout Puka Nacua will , so there are matters to tend to with that space. That said, even if they take care of their in-house guys, there is enough to add outside talent as well," said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.
"On top of free agency, Los Angeles could be the biggest mover and shaker in the NFL Draft, which is ironic considering the franchise's previous "F--- them picks" mantra. At the moment, the Rams have nine draft picks at their disposal in 2026, which includes two first-rounders (their own and the Atlanta Falcons' top pick). Those nine selections tied them with a handful of other clubs for the second most in the NFL, but it does not include compensatory picks, which will be officially awarded at a later date. According to NFL.com's projections, Los Angeles is projected to receive another pick, albeit a seventh-rounder."
"With a playoff core already in place, the Rams are in a position to load up in 2026."
The Rams can potentially be that team that no one wants to see for the next couple of seasons. The Rams can get even better in 2026 which will make them a more dangerous team than they already are.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on the Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts on the NFC when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE