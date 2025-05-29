Why the Rams Have One of the NFL's Strongest Backfields
The Los Angeles Rams have added pieces this offseason that have elevated them to the top of the league, roster-wise. While the new additions deserve attention, so does running back Kyren Williams.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked each of the top running backs in the league. The Rams are talented at several positions on the board, especially at running back. Sikkema voted Williams as the 10th-best running back in the league.
"Williams’ 2024 PFF rushing grade (74.3) wasn’t all that impressive, but he rushed for more than 1,400 yards and generated the fourth-highest PFF WAR figure among running backs, helped by having seven games where he earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0," Sikkema said.
With the Rams and Williams working on a new contract, general manager Les Snead sounded off on where both sides stand. Snead noted that he hopes to keep Williams in the fold moving forward.
"Kyren's a great human, we all want this to work out, it's just, can we agree upon a contract where we both feel like (it) is a win-win moving forward. And if it doesn't happen this year, it doesn't mean that Kyren's not going to be a part (of the Rams) next year. It doesn't mean we don't do something a year from now," Snead said.
Williams addressed his contract situation while giving back to the community. Williams recently gave new shoes away to kids affected by the Eaton Fire.
“I know with time it’s going to happen. I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here,” he said. “I’ve always got trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it’s going to happen eventually," Williams said.
Rams head coach Sean McVay also addressed the issue, noting that while contract issues take time, Williams undoubtedly knows how critical he is to McVay and the Rams' success this upcoming season. Los Angeles needs the best version of Williams to be successful as a team.
“We’ll see how far that we have to go with that, but he is a very important part of what we want to be moving forward. He knows how much I love him, and so we’ll see if we can get something done. And so, time will tell. I just know I’ve got to do what I need to do each and every single day to make sure that it does happen in my favor," McVay said.
