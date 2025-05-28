McVay, Rams Have a Critical Decision to Make
The Los Angeles Rams have strategically added to their roster this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency, assembling one of the best rosters in the National Football League. Les Snead and the Rams front office have left no stone unturned over the past few months in search of improvement.
Los Angeles has addressed the majority of its most pressing needs since the end of the postseason. However, they still have questions that remain, with questions surrounding one position group being arguably the team's most significant issue at the moment.
Although the Rams have addressed many positions, there is still a glaring need on their roster. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed the most significant remaining question for every team in the league following the NFL Draft, and with teams heading into the thick of the offseason.
"The Rams’ offseason has been fun, from retaining Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson to signing Davante Adams and Poona Ford. Then again, general manager Les Snead has barely touched a secondary that placed 19th in PFF coverage grade a season ago," Locker said.
Locker noted that the Rams' defensive backfield leaves much to be desired. However, while the Rams have done little to address their defensive backfield, there is still a chance former Ram Jalen Ramsey returns later in the offseason. The Rams could already have Ramsey in their back pocket.
"For now, Los Angeles appears content to trot out both Ahkello Witherspoon (62.6 PFF coverage grade) and Darious Williams (59.8 PFF coverage grade) as its starting perimeter cornerbacks, not signing or drafting one altogether. Safety may have a slightly better outlook if Kamren Kinchens (73.7 PFF coverage grade) receives more playing time, but Quentin Lake and Kamren Curl each finished below a 62.5 PFF coverage grade. The Rams' burgeoning defensive line should be strong, but their secondary remains a problem — barring a reunion with Jalen Ramsey or another signing," Locker said.
Assuming things go well on the injury front and elsewhere, the Rams are primed for a successful season. However, as good as their roster may be, opposing teams will do all they can to find one of the few weaknesses on an otherwise superb roster.
Los Angeles must find a way to address their defensive backfield. While Ramsey is a quality option, the Rams would be wise to consider adding another player to the position group in addition to Ramsey.
