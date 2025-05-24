Will the Rams do the Unthinkable?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best rosters in the league. Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com ranked the top teams in the National Football League with the best chances of beating the Philadelphia Eagles. He listed the Rams as one of the top teams in the league with the best chances of doing so.
"It might be surprising to some that the Rams are rated higher on this list than the Commanders, seeing how Washington was the team that faced Philadelphia in January's NFC title bout. It actually shouldn't be a stunner when considering how both teams performed against the Eagles in the postseason. The Commanders gave up 55 points to Philadelphia and lost by 32," Chadiha said.
"The Rams lost after a pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua fell incomplete with 26 seconds left in what would be a 28-22 Divisional Round defeat. The Rams gave the Eagles all they could handle on that snowy day, and it's not hard to think Sean McVay's bunch could do so again in the coming season."
"Los Angeles was supposed to be the franchise festering in salary cap purgatory after going all in to win a Super Bowl in the 2021 season. Instead, the Rams have remade their roster with savvy personnel moves and smart drafting. The team that relied heavily on expensive stars to win a Lombardi Trophy four years ago is now young, confident, and eager to chase another title."
Chadiha noted that the Rams' offense is much deeper this season than last season. Los Angeles has had a solid offseason that should land the Rams among the best teams in the league, and good enough to beat the Eagles.
"Stafford is still around after flirting with other teams in the offseason before eventually signing a new contract with L.A. Free-agent signee Davante Adams replaces Cooper Kupp as the complement to Nacua at wide receiver, while running back Kyren Williams (1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024) remains one of the most underrated weapons in the league," Chadiha said.
"The Rams are just as impressive on the other side of the football, specifically in the front seven. Combining interior defensive linemen Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner with edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young, defensive coordinator Chris Shula can create havoc for opposing offenses. Los Angeles proved as much in Philadelphia back in January. The Rams should be even more dangerous as this upcoming season plays out."
