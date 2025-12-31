The Rams' Issues Are Deeper Than Just Injuries

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a team out of sorts and for an organization that has historically prioritized player health and rest in the past, head coach Sean McVay feels his team needs a bit more action to round out the regular season.

Despite already securing a playoff spot, McVay has pledged to play his starters with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer echoing the sentiments of the media, that this uncharacteristic move is one that comes with concern.

Breer's Take

Breer states that this move indicates the Rams' issues go deeper than just the absences on Monday night and to be frank, he's right.

" Sean McVay ’s declaration that the Rams will play their starters against the Cardinals on Sunday should get your attention," stated Breer. "It was only a year ago that McVay decided to rest his stars in the final week of the season over pursuing the No. 3 seed to avoid a 14-win NFC North runner-up (the Lions and Vikings played for the division that week) in the wild-card round."

"It was roundly questioned. The move paid off in a very big way, with a rested Rams team blowing out the Vikings—who were coming off a war in Detroit—even amid wildfires that forced the game from Inglewood to Arizona."

"So McVay stepped to the podium, without knowing all the stakes that would be there in Week 18, and told reporters that he was going the other way this time around on the premise that “we need to play better.” Which indicates that, as McVay sees it, there was more to the way that the team played than the absence of cornerstone players such as Davante Adams , Kevin Dotson and Alaric Jackson in Monday night’s game in Atlanta."

"And for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, and rightfully so, there’s plenty to pick apart. Matthew Stafford ’s uptick in turnovers is one thing—he’s been clean all year, with two exceptions. He had three turnovers against both the Panthers and Falcons, and no more than one in any of the Rams’ other 14 games. The other thing is a suddenly leaky run defense. Bijan Robinson went for 195 yards on the ground. Atlanta went for 219 yards as a team, after Seattle and Carolina went for 171 and 164, respectively, on the Rams over the past month."

What Has Changed

There's a clear reason why the Rams have changed their tactics. The reason is that for the first time in three years, the Rams did not have to overcome a slow start to make a late push into the playoffs. In that late push, the Rams were forced to be excellent and surgical because if they weren't, they weren't playing in the playoffs.

Everything has become stagnant for the Rams. The players, the play calls, the execution. It looks too routine and the Rams don't have the edge that they had for the majority of the season.

This game is to get the edge back. Expect bold offensive play calls, exotic blitzes, and a full-frontal assault. It's time to get back on the front foot and nothing cures bad football like playing good football.

