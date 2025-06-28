The Rams Are in Financial Heaven
The debt the Rams collected to win Super Bowl LVI has been paid in full. Aaron Donald's contract is off the books, the roster is loaded once again, and the elder statesmen on the team have deals that expire within 24 months with most expected to come off the books fully or significantly within the next 36 months due to void years.
The Rams have a starting defense with zero players making ten figures against the cap this season with the highest paid defender being Darious Williams at $9.1 million. Thus, due to the Rams' finances, two players were named to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin's All-Bargain Team, for their high production compared to their cap hit.
Jared Verse was named for the defensive side of the ball as he only has a $3.4 million cap hit.
"The Florida State product's 2024 sack total wasn't gaudy (4.5), but his presence was always felt on the Rams' youthful front, hence his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors," wrote Benjamin. "That already makes him a steal on a rookie deal, and odds are, with another offseason in the books, suiting up next to fellow youngsters Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Kobie Turner, Verse will easily increase his own sack total in Year 2."
Turner or Fiske should've made the list over Seattle's Leonard Williams, especially at Williams' $15 million cap hit, but that's neither here nor there. Benjamin's selection of Verse highlights a soothing truth. The Rams' entire defensive line is costing the team under $10 million this season. That's it.
Plus, once their extensions (if they're signed to one) kick in, Matthew Stafford, Kevin Dotson, Davante Adams, Rob Havenstein, and Tutu Atwell, the Rams' five biggest contracts (with all of them being eight figures against the cap) will be off the books.
While they may not be able to maintain their core four, the Rams can easily keep three of them, especially with Jared Verse's fifth-year option.
That also gives the Rams the luxury of potentially using the franchise tag of Young or Turner after the 2026 season if they wish.
The Rams set themselves up perfectly because if Stafford leaves within the next two seasons, Sean McVay will need his defense and financially, Les Snead has them in position to retain all their stars, especially if they go with a rookie quarterback.
