Rams' Puka Nacua Talks Defeat in NFC Championship Game

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFC Championship Game for a spot in the Super Bowl. After watching the AFC Championship Game earlier in the day, both teams entered the contest knowing the New England Patriots would be waiting for them in the NFL's biggest game of the season.

In a back and forth contest that saw incredible moment after moment, the Rams were unable to make the decisive plays to reach their third Super Bowl in the Sean McVay era. After the game, a heart broken locker room spoke to the media.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke from the podium while Matthew Stafford , Puka Nacua , Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner spoke from their lockers.

Watch Puka Nacua's Post Game Press Conference Below

Nacua Constantly Shines in Seattle

No stranger to the Pacific Northwest as he played a few season with the University of Washington during his collegiate career, Puka Nacua has historically performed very well against the Seahawks, especially on the road.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In Sunday's contest, Nacua recorded nine receptions of 165 yards and a touchdown. Before the game, Nacua detailed his thoughts on the Seahawks, something he would touch on during his presser, first detailing their plan to attack the end zone.

“I think we're very confident in our group," stated Nacua. "I think the leader that we have in ‘Number Nine’ [Matthew Stafford] and his ability to lead us, everybody has great trust in whenever he puts that ball that there's going to be a way for you to come down. He's going to place it for you to make a play. We feel very confident on the other side of the ball and that they're going to give us the opportunity to go out there and make plays. We need to capitalize in the moments that we know are critical in the football game. We're excited for those challenges.”

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) talk after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nacua also spoke about his expectations for the matchup, based on prior games.

“I know that it's going to be a physical game on Sunday and that’s a big part of my game," stated Nacua. "I know that I will continue to do my part and show up in the ways that are needed for me to execute for this offense. I know there will be excited faces on the sideline when we have ‘number 17’ [Davante Adams] out there and the ability to make every blade of grass covered by this defense. Like it's been mentioned, they are a great defense and we're excited to showcase the great offense that we are.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.