NFL Legend Says Rams' Jared Verse Will Win DPOTY Award
Since retiring, five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead has shared his various opinions on football, recently going on the Rich Eisen Show, stating he believes Rams' OLB Jared Verse will win Defensive Player of the Year at some point in his career.
Eisen asked if Verse can make the jump from Defensive Rookie of the Year to Defensive Player of the Year.
"I feel that strongly," stated Armstead. "I feel as he continues to craft his game, to get more off the bull rush, some hand swipes, things that look like bull rush all the way up until the end, and he avoid to go around. His get-off wasn't good, wasn't that good, you know what I mean. It's still so many things for him to build into his game. Yes, I can see him being defensive player of the year."
Armstead also detailed Verse's underrated strength, expressing disbelief at Verse's physical ability, naming him and Aiden Hutchinson as the future of the NFL.
"Jared Verse, I'm very, very loud about what I believe he will be able to do. The boy is strong. It's different, different level of strength it is. I don't know exactly what it is because he's not the biggest. I play James Harrison and Justin Smith and very strong humans. Jared Verse has something different with his power."
Armstead then went into what it was like watching Verse's film and his disbelief seeing Verse's film translate when Armstead and the Dolphins played the Rams last season.
"We're preparing for the Rams, big game for us too, because we kind of going through a rough patch in the season, and the Rams were heating up as they made their playoff push. And I'm watching the film, and he is running people over. Not just knocking people back, he's running them over on his way to the quarterback. So the first series against the Rams, I'm excited to see, like, I need to see what's, what's this power about?"
"So the first series he did a bull rush. We passed the ball, think we got a first down and I'm laughing, because it was like, yo, that's funny that he pushed me back like that. That was funny. So, it was interesting to see, like, this is different. I've seen it on film, so the rest of the game, I'm trying to get on him quick, I don't want to let him get started, but he has a pop that is just, it's different. It's hard to explain. So you'll see more of it this year."
Verse himself spoke candidly at OTAs about improving the areas in his game Armstead pointed out, but for Armstead, as the elder statesman, his honesty about the young crop of players entering the league ensures the Rams and the NFL are being left in great hands.
It seems 2025 may be the year of Jared Verse.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to talk Verse.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE