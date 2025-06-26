Is Rams' Byron Young Too Expensive to Extend?
2025 represents the biggest year in Byron Young's football life. While he's already achieved the dream of playing in the NFL, 2025 presents the platform for him to establish generational wealth for himself and his family.
And Young is worth every penny. He was one of the best rookie performers in 2023, and in 2024, Young was a force as the Rams' defense carried the team to the playoffs, where Young broke out with jaw-dropping performances.
The problem is that the EDGE market continues to expand, and with recent developments, Young may be too expensive to retain.
Recently, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked if the Detroit Lions are going to extend Aiden Hutchinson this offseason, with Breer stating that he believes a deal will get done. However, Breer also mentioned Hutchinson may wait until Micah Parsons finalizes his extension, in order to receive more money.
Breer also mentioned where he thinks Trey Hendrickson's extension may end up money wise.
"The raw number, because of the delay, has grown to where it feels like it’d need to be in the mid-30s, which is where Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby now are, at least," stated Breer.
That's three separate cases of players who will drive up the market and while Young may not be able to demand an average annual value of 30+ million yet, the market is getting to a point that if the Rams wish to extend Young next offseason before he enters the final year of his rookie deal, the price point will start at a minimum of $20 million per season.
Keep in mind Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkle of the Minnesota Vikings make around $20 million a season, so that's where I'm judging Young's contractual floor from.
Here's the problem. Young's contract is due at the same time as fellow 2023 NFL Draft classmates Kobie Turner and Puka Nacua, two players that will command top dollar.
The Rams also have the option to extend Davante Adams, but if they do, the first year of Adams' potential extension would be the first year of Young's extension.
Braden Fiske and Jared Verse are also due for extensions, but the Rams have some time before Verse's extension kicks in as he has a fifth-year option.
The good news is that Matthew Stafford's contract is off the books in 2026, but even so, if the Rams wish to keep Young past his rookie deal, they're going to need to make some moves right now and one of those moves may involve saying goodbye to Kyren Williams or Quentin Lake if not both after this season.
