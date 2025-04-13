Snead, Rams Continue to Wheel and Deal in Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have been known for trading their first-round pick after doing so for several seasons. Few teams have a solid enough foundation to go over five years without a first-round draft pick in the NFL Draft.
However, the Rams were able to do so, eventually winning a Super Bowl led largely by the players they got in return for the first-round picks they traded. While it did net the Rams a Super Bowl, trading away all of those first-round picks eventually caught up to Los Angeles.
Los Angeles finally used their first-round draft pick last season, selecting edge rusher Jared Verse. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and led one of the best Rams' draft classes in recent memory.
As the Rams look to build a championship roster around quarterback Matthew Stafford in the later years of his career, they would be wise to continue adding solid players to their defense via the NFL Draft and free agency.
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com recently released a mock draft with first projections for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Rams will trade down two spots with the Detroit Lions to the 28th pick, then select linebacker Jihaad Campbell late in the first round.
"A first-team All-SEC linebacker with hybrid skills as a pass rusher, Campbell put on a show in Indianapolis. But post-combine shoulder surgery has created uncertainty around his draft stock. If he makes it all the way to Los Angeles, this could be a coup for the Rams," Filice said.
"The only problem with this projection? Well, Les Snead hasn’t spent a top-100 pick on a linebacker since back when the Rams were in St. Louis (Alec Ogletree, No. 30 overall, 2013). But Campbell could be a monster in Chris Shula’s defense, extending the fun youth movement up front to the second level."
The Rams have had one of the best offseasons of any team in the league. Adding a productive draft haul would only make their offseason even better. More importantly, if all goes well, the Rams securing a productive draft class could mean a run to the Super Bowl next season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.