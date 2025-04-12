Rams Can Address Glaring Need in NFL Draft Day 2
The Los Angeles Rams assembled one of the best draft classes of any team in the National Football League last year. The Rams found multiple players in the draft that turned out to be significant contributors, and they hope to do so again in just a few weeks.
Ironically, part of the reason the Rams' draft haul was so successful was that they were successful on picks after the first round of the draft. Los Angeles has been busy adding to its roster this offseason and is likely eager to do so again, but via the draft.
After signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, the Rams already have one of the best rosters in the league, specifically at wide receiver. However, the roster also has its fair share of holes that the Rams must find a way to fill this offseason.
The Rams' front office has continued to put pieces around Matthew Stafford, as they do their best to send him into retirement on a high note. For that to happen, though, the Rams would need to continue making wise moves and building through the draft.
The Pro Football Network analyzed each team's second-round draft pick options and projected who those teams would take. PFN believes the Rams will select cornerback Denzel Burke from Ohio State in the second round. It would be a solid pickup for the Rams.
"The Rams lack depth in the secondary heading into the 2025 season. Veterans Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon lead the cornerback room, which is an ideal scenario for bringing some young talent into the fold. Denzel Burke is as experienced as it gets in this draft class," PFN said.
"A four-year starter at Ohio State, Burke has a bit of an injury history, but he also has the high-end tools to make an impact in Year 1. His versatility to make plays in different schemes gives him plenty of upside."
