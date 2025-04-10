Rams Back to Old Ways With Shocking Mock Draft Trade
Los Angeles Rams general manger Les Snead has become one of the most well-respected general manager after trading years worth of first round draft picks to bring in proven veterans. This worked well for Snead and the Rams, as they were able to eventually win a Super Bowl.
While landing experienced veterans, some of whom were stars, in exchange for first round picks led to a Super Bowl victory, it is not a productive way to build the type of sustainable success the Rams seek. Instead, building through the draft gives teams talented players for longer.
Last offseason's draft haul was proof of what a solid draft haul, that includes a productive first round pick, can do. The Rams could follow up one great draft class with another and do so while trading their first-round pick once again.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently released an updated mock draft. He believes the Rams will once again trade their first-round pick. However, Trapasso believes the trade will be the opposite of what they have been know for over the years.
Instead of trading of trading their first-round pick in exchange for a proven veteran, Trapasso believes the Rams will trade their first-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who also have the No. 5 pick in the draft. The projectd trade back would secure a solid haul in return for the Rams.
Trapasso believes the Jaguars will trade "a second, third and fourth-round pick (Nos. 36, 70, and 126)" to the Rams for the No. 26th pick in the draft. Trading back in the draft is something that is worth the Rams' consideration, as they more picks they can gather, the better.
Last season proved the Rams' front office knows what to do with draft picks. Trading back and grabbing an additional three draft picks could be more valuable than anyone they could draft at 26th. Still, the Rams would have much more freedom handle draft night however they see fit.
Los Angeles had a successful season but still face a pivotal offseason, as they have put plenty of resources into improving their roster. The Rams cannot afford to do all the work they have done this offseason and it not benefit them somehow.
