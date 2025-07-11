Will LSU's Anderson Twins Be the Rams' Next Great Playmakers?
LSU once again have premier pass-catching talents, having pumped out legends throughout the 21st century, including players like Brian Thomas Jr, Malik Nabers, Mason Taylor, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Jarvis Landry, and former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, amongst others.
In 2025, the next duo to take over Baton Rouge will be Nik and Aaron Anderson. While not related, the Andersons are coming off a strong 2024/ 2023 campaign, and with expected top-five pick Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback, the Andersons are bound to join him in the NFL, likely as first-round selections as well.
After starting his career at Alabama, Aaron Anderson transferred to LSU in 2023 and in 2024, he broke out with 61 receptions, 875 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in an offense that possessed Mason Taylor and the late Kyren Lacy.
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson believes Aaron will be the first LSU receiver off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Undersized and twitchy with short-area quickness to win in small areas," wrote Wilson. "Anderson will consistently create separation from the slot vs. off coverage, and he has an extra gear in the open field. Legit track speed on go routes, and he can run the entire route tree, though he will have the occasional focus drop."
Nic Anderson comes from a football family, having siblings who played college football and briefly in the NFL.
Anderson missed most of 2024 with injury as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners but was electric in 2023, hauling in 38 receptions, 798 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
"Missed all but one game in '24 because of quad injury; only saw one target, no catches. That said, in 2023, he set an Oklahoma record for TD receptions by a freshman with 10. Anderson is a big, physical X receiver who can play through contact. He tracks deep balls well on go routes, and he consistently stacks CBs. He's a YAC machine who plays with great contact balance and will drag defenders downfield -- he's almost like a RB with ball in his hands; if you need 2-3 yards, he'll get them."
While it would be wild and controversial to spend two first-round picks on both players, one of them is bound to be a star, and the Rams would be wise to add that player to their roster.
