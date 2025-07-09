Rams Rival Made Wrong Selection During 2024 NFL Draft
After three quarterbacks were selected with the first three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cardinals had their choice of the litter, sitting at number four. They decided to select Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr out of Ohio State.
As the draft went on, receivers were flying off the boards. The Giants selected LSU's Malik Nabers at six, the Bears selected Washington's Rome Odunze at nine, the Jaguars selected LSU's Brian Thomas Jr, the Chiefs selected Texas' Xavier Worthy at 28, the 49ers selected Florida's Ricky Pearsall at 31 and the Panthers selected South Carolina's Xavier Legette at 32, rounding off the seven wide receivers selected in the first round.
According to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, the Cardinals made the wrong choice and should have selected Brian Thomas Jr fourth overall.
"Thomas finished one spot ahead of Malik Nabers in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and led all rookie receivers with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns," wrote Flick. "His 87 receptions finished third-best among all first-year players. Harrison had a solid rookie season and should be a premier piece in Arizona’s offense moving forward, but Thomas led the way in a deep 2024 receiving class."
Flick also stated Malik Nabers should have been selected over Harrison Jr.
Thomas, at only 21 years old at the time of his selection and first NFL game, was phenomenal for a Jacksonville team that saw their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, suffering a season-ending injury, and Mac Jones throwing interception after interception.
Despite head coach Doug Pederson becoming the definition of a man who knows he's fired, Thomas shined, hauling in 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and ten touchdowns.
As a result, Thomas was named to the Pro Bowl and was a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.
The Rams should be thanking their lucky stars Thomas didn't end up in Arizona because if the whopping Harrison but on the Rams was bad, the damage Thomas would have inflicted would have been terrifying.
Harrison is an excellent player who will develop into that unquestioned threat but Thomas is already there and in an offense where Kyler Murray can run for a touchdown at any moment, and is flanked by 1,000-yard rusher James Conner and top three tight end Trey McBride, the Rams wouldn't be able to stop them.
Lucky indeed.
