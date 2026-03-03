Rams' Primary Draft Focus is Becoming Clear

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The month of March is a beautiful time of breaking news and speculation. While the Rams are keeping their cards close to their chest and they always have the ability to pivot, one meeting could change the course of the 2026 NFL season.

The Belief Coming Out Of The Combine

CBS Sports Zachary Pereles wrote that one thing he learned from the combine is that defensive help should be on the way for the Rams.

"The Rams hold multiple first-round picks thanks to their trade with the Falcons last year, and with several defensive backs set to hit free agency, Los Angeles could look at that area in the draft," stated Pereles. "The Rams, who did not send coach Sean McVay or GM Les Snead to Indianapolis, per usual, met with LSU's Mansoor Delane , for example. He could be an option at No. 13."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Something important to note is that there aren't any confirmed reports that Tennessee's Jermod McCoy met with the Rams. Considering the priority of the position and the fact that Delane and McCoy are the top two cornerbacks on the board, one has to wonder if this is the indication needed to say the Rams want Delane. It's at very least a tip of the hand. Now we have to see if the meeting was purposeful or just a diversion.

Is Delane The Answer?

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided his report on Delane, stating the reasons behind Delane's hype.

"Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft," stated Zierlein. "He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football."

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential."

Considering Emmanuel Forbes has proven his worth as a CB2, Delane could be the player who locks down the position for the next five years. Something to keep tabs on.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.