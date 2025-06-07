Rams Legend Aaron Donald Teaches Jared Verse A Painful Lesson
The Los Angeles Rams witnessed something go down over the past few days that exemplifies the type of players the franchise desires. Competitive, brash, loud, and about that action.
After calling franchise legend Aaron Donald out on social media for his "old man workouts," Rams Pro Bowler Jared Verse found out after a workout session at Donald's gym.
Verse had the face of someone who realized the true consequences of his decision. Donald looks incredibly sinister, proving villains do in fact, wear veneers. Verse looks absolutely exhausted. In fact, Verse looks like he needs some help, and that his arms are only remaining attached to his body with thoughts and prayers.
It's honestly frightening that Donald can put up a workout that takes down an NFL superstar and then gives a sermon to bless a clearly exhausted Verse as shown in a video posted by Donald and shared by Rams' Stu Jackson.
While Donald was praising, Verse was praying as words earlier in the week caught up to him.
During Verse's interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier in the week, Verse took a hilarious shot at the franchise legend and the light weight Donald moves in his "little Instagram posts" when asked if Verse gets to work out with Donald.
“No, he don’t want that. He’s not ready for that. He’s not ready for that,” Verse said. “That little 500 bench he had. He’s not ready for that. I’ll be moving weight. I’ll be moving weight. Whenever he’s ready for a workout – I’ll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the dumbbell benches. He can get at me whenever he’s ready.”
“Somebody put the word out. I’m lookin’ for you, Verse!” Donald responded on social media with a video from his home gym. “I’m lookin’ for you! Come to the house. I just want to talk. I just want to talk. That’s it. Nothing much, big dog. Just a little conversation. Put up a little weights, do a little cardio. The old man retirement workout. Put you through it, see what you can do. I just want to talk. Come on. I just want to talk.”
"All I need is a date and time," responded Verse on social media. "That's all I need. You just give me a date and time and I'm there. And matter of fact, while we handle, let's make it a bet. Hey, I'll finish your old man workout, you come back here doing these young man workouts, I'll show you how we get down, I'll show you how I get down nowadays."
Verse met up with Donald on Friday and the rest was history.
