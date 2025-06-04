Rams' Jared Verse Responds to Aaron Donald's Invitation
The Los Angeles Rams have two premier defenders who are about to face off in a challenge of brawn and willpower.
Let's get caught up. During Pro Bowler Jared Verse's interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Verse took a hilarious shot at the franchise legend and the light weight Donald moves in his "little Instagram posts" when asked if Verse gets to work out with Donald.
“No, he don’t want that. He’s not ready for that. He’s not ready for that,” Verse said. “That little 500 bench he had. He’s not ready for that. I’ll be moving weight. I’ll be moving weight. Whenever he’s ready for a workout – I’ll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the dumbbell benches. He can get at me whenever he’s ready.”
Donald then took to social media, giving his response, welcoming Verse to put his money where his mouth is.
“Somebody put the word out. I’m lookin’ for you, Verse!” Donald yelled from his home gym. “I’m lookin’ for you! Come to the house. I just want to talk. I just want to talk. That’s it. Nothing much, big dog. Just a little conversation. Put up a little weights, do a little cardio. The old man retirement workout. Put you through it, see what you can do. I just want to talk. Come on. I just want to talk.”
Verse, never one to back down from a challenge, let Donald know he's ready while in typically Verse style, talking a little smack.
"All I need is a date and time," stated Verse on social media. "That's all I need. You just give me a date and time and I'm there. And matter of fact, while we handle, let's make it a bet. Hey, I'll finish your old man workout, you come back here doing these young man workouts, I'll show you how we get down, I'll show you how I get down nowadays."
While both men are highly competitive, one has to wonder if this is Verse's attempt to goad Donald out of retirement. While Donald is more than content with his football life being over, never doubt Verse' ability to piss someone off to the point they're trying to pursue greatness just one more time.
