Rams Reminisce About Playing in Below Freezing Temperatures

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On December 22, 2024, the Los Angeles Rams played a Sunday afternoon game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Rams would win the game 19-9, putting them on the doorstep of the NFC West title, a title they would clinch less than a week later.

However, the reason that game has lived in the memory of the Rams is due to the bitter cold that plagued the day with memories of the day being reminisced by the Rams this week.

Sean McVay

During that time of year, East Rutherford typically has temperatures between 40 and 29 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures get exacerbated due to the design of the stadium and often it will feel like the temperatures drop below freezing.

“Yeah, I throw on a damn scuba suit underneath [laughter]. you know, so yeah," stated McVay . "Shoot, why do you think my chest was bigger last week? I had that thing on even for Seattle. [Brendan Burger] ‘Burg’ takes care of me. I got that trick from [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford]. Matthew used to do that in Green Bay when he first got here. I said, ‘This thing is awfully snug, but it is nice and warm.’ I don't do much. My mom always gets on me about not wearing a hat because my little ears and my hands get so frozen."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"There was nothing like that Jets game last year. I know the elements looked optically worse than Philly, but that Jets game was as frigid as it gets. My hands were shaking. I'm chattering my teeth, sending the play calls in. There’s not much other than you just get through it and make sure you wear your layers.”

Jared Verse

Verse echoed McVay's sentiments when asked.

“It was the Jets game last year when we went there," stated Verse. "That was the coldest game I've ever played in my life. At Albany we used to practice in the snow so that's saying a lot. It was freezing that game. We were on the sideline and me and ‘BY’ looked at each other and I was like, ‘I'm not doing that again.’”

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fortunately, the Rams are only scheduled to play the Jets on the road every eight years. The bad news is that they share the stadium with the Giants, so those trips might be a bit more frequent than Verse and Young would like.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.