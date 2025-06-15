Steelers' QB Situation Shines Light on Strength of Rams Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers were interested in Matthew Stafford. That's a known fact due to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"This was the best move that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make right now," stated Schefter onESPN's Get Up. "But let's also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn't get done a trade. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields. He opted to go to the New York Jets where he will meet Aaron Rodgers on opening day, and after they couldn't get a trade done for Stafford and couldn't get Fields resigned, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers."
Now that the dust has settled, the current situation in Pittsburgh paints a clear picture that, despite the historical significance of both the Steelers and the Rams franchises, the Rams, unlike the Steelers, have adjusted to the times.
Especially after ESPN's Dan Graziano pointed out how Rodgers' signing may mean absolutely nothing to the Steelers' Super Bowl chances.
"Honestly, I don't see how Rodgers' signing makes a big difference," wrote Graziano. "If the Steelers really think their 2025 season just got saved by signing a QB who was 25th in QBR, 26th in completion percentage and 13th in TD/INT ratio last season, won five games and got released by the Jets, they have to step back and ask themselves what they're doing. A 41-year-old Rodgers may not make the Steelers substantially better than they were without him, and even if he does, they're likely to still be looking for their QB answer next offseason."
And that's the problem about the Steelers, they're always making moves or answering questions that lead to the same repeated questions next season.
Even if the Steelers acquired Matthew Stafford, that wouldn't have changed the core issues within the organization. For the Rams on the other hand, they're answering questions with long term answers.
How do you replace Cooper Kupp, just pick up a physical monster who can do everything Kupp does in Davante Adams.
How do you overhaul your offensive line? Actually develop them. Kevin Dotson was at best a bang average player in Pittsburgh. He comes to Los Angeles for one season and boom, now he's on a huge extension and playing fantastic.
Stafford likely understood nothing changes with the Steelers, helping him eliminate them as a future home. A clear case of one franchise operating in 2025 and another operating like it 2009.
