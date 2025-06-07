REPORT: Steelers Were Courting Rams' Matthew Stafford
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers were heavily interested in trading for Matthew Stafford this offseason, with Schefter stating Stafford was the Steelers' top option at quarterback if negotiations to re-sign Justin Fields failed.
This news comes out after the Steelers finally made a decision on the quarterback position, signing Aaron Rodgers to be their QB1 entering 2025.
"This was the best move that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make right now," stated Schefter on ESPN's Get Up. "But let's also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn't get done a trade. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields. He opted to go to the New York Jets where he will meet Aaron Rodgers on opening day, and after they couldn't get a trade done for Stafford and couldn't get Fields resigned, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers."
Here's the reality. Stafford was never going to become a Steeler. In fact, Cooper Kupp was more likely to become a Steeler over Stafford. Stafford himself stated that he never wanted to leave Los Angeles.
“It wasn’t something that happened on that Friday during that meeting. It’s not one thing that sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is the reason," stated Stafford. "There's one thing that makes me want to come back. There are so many positive things about our organization and about our team. I never really wanted to leave. I’m just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back. We can move forward and hopefully have a great season.”
Keep in mind, Stafford has a wife and multiple children. It would have taken a lot of money and assurances to leave the Rams, plus the Rams would have had to sour the relationship in order for Stafford to leave.
The only teams that had any legit shot at acquiring Stafford were the Giants and Raiders. The Giants had an in due to Stafford's brother-in-law Chad Hall being employed by the team, but there really wasn't any incentive beyond that for Stafford to make the move.
The Raiders did have a strong offer. They were allegedly willing to pay upwards of $50 million guaranteed, they were willing to meet the Rams' trade demands, Nevada doesn't have state tax, and the move would only be about four hours away from Stafford's current residence by car.
However, after a "coincidental" run in with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Montana, the Rams and Stafford met and the rest is history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE