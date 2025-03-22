Despite Additions, Questions Still Linger for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason has already taken multiple turns, though most of those turns have led to the Rams becoming a better team. Still, the Rams have questions that need answers after their moves early in free agency landed multiple quality free agents.
The Pro Football Network recently analyzed every team's biggest remaining questions after making moves early in free agency. PFN listed the future of the Rams' quarterback situation as their biggest question, as Stafford enters the backend of his career.
The Rams must have a plan in place for life after Stafford.
"While the Los Angeles Rams avoided the thorny starting quarterback question this offseason, it’s clear that Matthew Stafford is on a year-to-year timeline at this point. Sean McVay admitted as much after the Rams resolved Stafford’s situation with a revised contract, sidestepping a trade that would have left the team without an obvious starting quarterback," PFN said.
"However, Stafford is 37 years old now, and next offseason will likely bring either retirement or another contract re-negotiation. As such, the Rams could be a dark horse to use an early pick on a quarterback."
PFN elaborated on the situation Stafford and the Rams find themselves in. Los Angeles does not have many draft picks. This means they must be even more responsible about how they use their draft picks, as they continue to try to build their roster through the draft.
"The issue is two-fold: the Rams aren’t in range to draft one of the top QBs with the 22nd overall pick, and they only have four picks in the first five rounds (including two in the top 100). That makes it hard to pinpoint who the Rams could target, as Los Angeles would likely be looking at a prospect who falls further than expected to pick No. 55 or one of their third-round picks (No. 90 and 101)," PFN said.
"Jimmy Garoppolo is back to serve as Stafford’s backup, but there’s no reason that 2023 fourth-rounder Stetson Bennett should be an automatic inclusion on next year’s roster. A quarterback lottery ticket could be worth drafting given Stafford’s uncertain future beyond next season."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.