REPORT: How the Rams Can Retool Defense
The Los Angeles Rams' season this past season will undoubtedly be one of the best in National Football League history. Few teams have started the season 1-4 and made the playoffs that same season. The Rams did just that and won a home playoff as well.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network listed every team's most pressing need. Rolfe then considered multiple factors in determining what the Rams need moving forward. However, the Rams' moves this offseason make things much easier for everyone involved.
Although the Rams assembled a solid draft haul last season, especially on defense, they lack depth behind the many talented players on their roster. Rolfe acknowledges this and believes the Rams must address this as soon as possible, either via free agency or the NFL Draft.
"That leaves all of the Rams' major needs on the defensive side of the ball, which improved throughout last season. However, they will want to address many depth concerns while also needing a starting linebacker," Rolfe noted.
"Los Angeles may look to add some role players at defensive tackle and EDGE, but the main focus should be replacing Christian Rozeboom and Troy Reeder at linebacker. They need more talent at cornerback to compete for starting roles, and that could also extend to depth in the safety position. Additionally, they should look to add competition at EDGE opposite Jared Verse.
The Rams have made no secret of their desire to improve the team around Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles has strategically added players at many positions of need, including wide receiver and linebacker. However, as they learned this past season, the Rams need depth.
Stafford and head coach Sean McVay are back on the same page. Still, the two of them must get to work on the playbook and plays while letting the Rams' front office continue supplying them with the talent necessary to help this current Rams team get over the hump.
It will be a while before the Rams' offseason moves will be judged by their on-field performance. Still, the Rams will likely continue adding pieces this summer to help boost their team this upcoming season. If they can do so, the sky is the limit in Los Angeles.
