A Veteran Defender the Rams Should Consider
The Los Angeles Rams have made strides this offseason, making significant additions and changes to their roster. Los Angeles has gradually assembled one of the best rosters in the National Football League via free agency and the NFL Draft.
Still, the Rams have a few position groups they must keep an eye on this summer. Specifically, the Rams would be wise to consider adding to their defensive backfield, after largely overlooking the unit this offseason.
Jarrett Bailey of the Sporting News believes the Rams should consider adding veteran cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. The talented cornerback has struggled with injuries since being drafted a few seasons ago, but could work out well for the Rams.
"The Rams selected two linebackers and a defensive tackle, but didn't take any secondary players in the draft. However, there are multiple cornerbacks available for the Rams to go out and sign. The most notable name remaining is former Los Angeles Chargers star Asante Samuel Jr.," Bailey said.
"Samuel only played in four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but has given the Chargers good production when healthy. He picked off two passes in each of his first three seasons and added 137 tackles, as well. In 2023, he was graded as one of PFF's top cornerbacks, earning a 75.6 coverage grade and a 73.9 overall grade."
Bailey believes that Samuel would be a solid addition to the Rams' defensive unit despite the injuries. Even then, the group would still need help. Samuel's upside far outweighs whatever the Rams must pay to bring him in, as Samuel would need to prove himself upon his arrival.
"Adding Samuel to the secondary would immediately make the Rams' secondary much better. It wouldn't completely fix the unit, but adding him to a group that already consists Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon would strengthen the unit as a whole, while also pushing everyone below Samuel down a peg and create more depth," Bailey said.
Los Angeles could afford to take a low-cost chance on Samuel. If it worked out, the Rams would have gotten a steal.
