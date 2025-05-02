The Rams Have Solidified Themselves as One of the Best
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason got even better during the NFL Draft, as Los Angeles continued to add to an already talented football team. This past weekend, Rams added talent in this year's draft and next year's.
After this year's NFL Draft was completed, Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked every team in the National Football League. He ranked the Rams as the eighth-best team in the league, two spots higher than before the draft.
Edholm noted how the Rams traded out of the first round to gain the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick in next year's draft, which benefited the Rams in the short and long term. Los Angeles also gained the Falcons' second-round pick in this draft, which they used to bolster their offense.
The Rams' roster was talented enough before the draft to sustain not having a first-round pick this year in exchange for two first-round picks next offseason. Los Angeles set themselves up for success before the draft, then capitalized on their opportunities to improve in the draft.
"I really have to credit the Rams for their approach. It's not easy to butter both sides of the bread -- adding pieces for a potential title run in the short term while also compiling for the future -- but that's exactly what Les Snead and Co. have done," Edholm said.
"Perhaps the Falcons' trade offer should be classified as pennies from heaven, allowing the Rams to extract a 2026 first-round pick for the cost of sliding down a mere 20 spots, but L.A. took it and deservedly get the credit. Trading up three times on Day 3 reinforced the urgency the Rams are facing with Matthew Stafford in the twilight of his career. I thought they might target the offensive line in the draft, but their free agency moves helped there."
Los Angeles has had a solid offseason that has firmly established them as one of the best teams in the league. However, they could still use another free agent or two, as they have high goals for next year. The 17-game season is grueling, and the Rams must be prepared.
