Should Rams Trade for a Left Tackle?
When a team with high expectations- championship aspirations to be exact- faces adversity, they become aggressive in their approach to reach the promised land, Super Bowl LX. This is the situation the Los Angeles Rams have suddenly found themselves in heading into the summer break.
Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is potentially out for the foreseeable future due to the return of blood clots. Jackson is a key part of the Rams offensive line and quarterback Matthew Stafford's blindside, leaving recently signed and former Cardinals and Chiefs offensive tackle D.J. Humphries as the current presumptuous starter.
I do think it is important that the Rams maintain a sense of stability on the offensive line and their depth can be much improved in a couple of areas. To have Humphries as the backup LT and Beaux Limmer at center gives Los Angeles versatility and continuity up front, something I appreciate with general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, both of whom have reshaped this roster into a young, hungry group.
However, it must be asked: should the Rams i.e. Snead trade for another left tackle? There is a reason why Humphries and David Quessenberry were signed, which makes me believe it could be a while until we see Jackson on the field.
If the Rams want to consider the long-term aspects at left tackle regardless if Jackson is able to return, there are several players I like that offer a ceiling and sufficient play when needed.
Long-time veteran Kelvin Beachum could be an option, though the Arizona Cardinals should be hesitant to trade with a division rival in the NFC West. Carolina Panthers offensive linemen Brady Christensen brings the best of all worlds as a five-spot player with experience across the formation, giving the Rams a potential high-ceiling player who can provide depth at guard and right tackle.
Washington Commanders backup Trent Scott could be another possibility with his experience at both tackle spots. Denver Broncos' Matt Peart and Indianapolis Colts' Blake Freeland would also provide depth at tackle in the long-term with starter upside.
As of now, I don't envision Snead making another move at left tackle anytime soon. With two first-round draft picks in 2026 along with a potential deep offensive tackle class, there are opportunities for the Rams to continue their approach of using young talents as immediate contributors as rookies. Plus, this team seems set on Humphries and Quessenberry at LT.
Things could drastically change; injuries could happen or the play at the position becomes underwhelming in Jackson's absence. Either way, this should be an interesting conversation to come back to during the regular season.
