Three Observations About the Rams Signing D.J. Humphries
The Los Angeles Rams signed former Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries on Thursday. Here's three observations from the signing.
1. The Rams do not trust Warren McClendon Jr as a swing tackle
Humphries's signature was shocking, and perhaps he's just a veteran who's supposed to challenge the young group of tackles. However, that isn't the feeling I get. Since the end of the season, the Rams have added four tackles. Alaric Jackson, Trey Wedig, David Quessenberry, and now Humphries.
Obviously, Jackson and Rob Havenstein will be the starters but who will back them up? Well, Humphries is a proven veteran who has extensive NFL experience playing right and left tackle. He's familiar with every blocking assignment possible, and despite recent limited playing time last season, he's played more total snaps than McClendon Jr, especially in high-stakes situations.
2. The Rams may have made their decision on Jalen Ramsey
While terms regarding Humphries' contract have yet to be revealed, even at the league minimum, that's a signing which takes up a precious percentage of the team's remaining cap space. It should also be noted that Sean McVay recently stated there hasn't been discussions with the Dolphins.
“We haven't had a lot of those discussions. There are so many layers to the Jalen conversation. Obviously, with (CB) Jaire (Alexander), a lot of respect for him as a player, haven’t talked about those types of things. Our main focus is… This will really represent our last OTA day so we've kind of just been focused on our group. (General Manager) Les (Snead) and I have had some dialogue and discussions as it relates to the Jalen thing, but there's really no news to report on. And with Jaire, nothing but respect for the player but I don't know if that's a direction that we would go.”
Whatever their decision is on him, they may ,have made it. The Rams would have to move a significant amount of money around to make a deal for Ramsey work so if a trade is to be executed, the Rams have money in place to make the move. Thus, they have the financial freedom to pursue other signatures with their remaining budget.
If they're not interested, the Rams are free to spend at will until the cap runs out.v
3. Humphries' limited snaps in 2024 doesn't scare the Rams.
Humphries played only 92 snaps last season, and Andy Reid chose to start Joe Thuney, a guard, at left tackle over Humphries. Interpret that how you will.
