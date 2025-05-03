Top College QBs for the Rams To Monitor Next Year
The Los Angeles Rams made themselves one of the most intriguing teams in the 2026 NFL draft, the team traded out of the first round with the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for their first-round pick next year.
They may have just gotten themselves a top ten pick in next year's draft, as there's no guarantee that the Falcons make the playoffs or are successful. Michael Penix Jr. is getting the reins for being the full-time starter, he could run into some bumps on the road, which will be beneficial for the Rams.
This isn't even talking about their own first-round pick next year, which, granted, shouldn't be very high as they're in the midst of their Super Bowl window and anything less than an NFC Conference Championship would be considered a disappointment.
Matthew Stafford agreed to come back to the Rams on a restructured deal, but he will likely retire after this contract is up. If the Rams want to continue to be relevant, they have to take Stafford's successor in next year's draft.
They could do that with the Falcons' pick if they're bad enough next season, or package their own pick and trade up with a team for their quarterback of the future. Here are three college quarterbacks the Rams should keep an eye on for next season.
The first name up is Cade Klubnik from Clemson University. Last season, he improved on his 2023 campaign in every statistical category, and if he continues his ascent, he'll definitely be a player the Rams should monitor.
In 2024, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards on a 63.4 completion percentage, and he had 36 touchdowns as well as six interceptions. Additionally, he also took 23 sacks, but did run the ball 119 times for 463 yards and another seven touchdowns.
Klubnik has a big arm and isn't afraid to run for a couple of extra yards if the pocket is collapsing. The Rams will have to monitor how he has improved from last season to this season, but certainly a contender for Stafford's successor.
The biggest story of the college football offseason was the situation with Nico Iamaleava and his transfer from the University of Tennessee to UCLA. His transfer to the UCLA Bruins means he'll be close to the Rams and could be a priority target for them.
It's all dependent on whether he takes a step forward in his development and corrects some of his decision-making on the field. In 2024, he had 2,616 yards with a 63.8 completion percentage, threw for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, and took 28 sacks.
He's also a threat to run the ball, as he had 109 carries for 358 yards and three touchdowns. Iamaleava may be under the most pressure as a college quarterback next season, and if he's able to handle that pressure and grow from it, the Rams would be an ideal landing spot for him.
Finally, Arch Manning, the most polarizing quarterback in college football at the moment. Despite having the least playing time out of the three names mentioned, he has the most hype as a prospect heading into next season.
There's a strong possibility he won't even declare for the 2026 NFL draft, but if he does, I think any team would be willing to take a shot on him. Manning has the potential to surpass both of his legendary uncles, and if he's available, the Rams should go all in trying to get him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another insight from us on the quarterback situation.
Please then let us know your thoughts on the Rams' quarterback room when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.