Rams Turning a New Leaf on Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Rams used to be a team that would use their first-round picks indiscriminately if it meant they could get talent in the door. Before last year's selection of Jared Verse, their last first-round pick was in 2016 when they selected Jared Goff first overall.
However, things seem to have changed in the minds of the Rams' front office, as while they did trade their first-round pick this year, it was for another first-round pick next year. The Rams were able to acquire the Atlanta Falcons ' first-rounder next year, which may have been the smartest move in the draft on day one.
In a division that looks completely different from year to year, the Rams are smart to change their strategy on how they approach their draft picks. They've been able to cultivate this window of Super Bowl contention through Les Snead and his magnificent drafting skills in later rounds.
By accepting that not having a first-round pick in close to a decade is not the way to go, the Rams have decided to starkly head in the other direction and have begun stockpiling picks in preparation for the future.
Now, that doesn't mean that they'll suddenly begin trading their players in search of more draft picks, it just means that they're aware that their previous attitude isn't sustainable for the long-term goals of this franchise.
While it looks like the Rams have turned a new leaf in terms of their draft attitude, Sean McVay finished off a public press conference with some parting words that may indicate otherwise. This interview was conducted after the first round, and when McVay was asked about the Rams having two first-round picks next year, he said: "For now, we do. For now...".
It was said in a joking manner, but McVay could be 100% serious. It would be a very quick turnaround if they decided to go back to their old ways and begin trading first-round picks again, so I doubt the Rams would be looking to trade them away. They have just begun drafting with their new philosophy of keeping their first-round picks, and hopefully, that will lead to them being successful.
