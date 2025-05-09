Forget Arch Manning, This SEC Quarterback is Perfect for Rams
The Rams will need to address their quarterback room soon, as Matthew Stafford has only two years left on his deal with the Rams. The team has two first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and if South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers continues to develop at his current rate and he declares, the Rams need to do everything in their power to draft him.
To sum up Sellers quickly, whatever people that Jaxson Dart can be, LaNorris Sellers is.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick wrote about Sellers, listing him as his sixth draft eligible quarterback in college football.
"Sellers is a tremendous athlete who’s difficult to contain and bring down in the pocket." Wrote Flick. "He’s twitchy, fast and strong, and he pairs those traits with the contact balance necessary to bounce off would-be tacklers. He’s also tough and competitive and makes plays when others would be more hesitant. The 6' 3", 242-pounder has a quality build and strong arm, though he needs to prove he can win more frequently inside structure. "
"Too many of his highs come off-script, and he must process quicker in 2025. Sellers, who’s entering his redshirt sophomore season, has the size, athleticism and intangibles to take a significant step forward."
So there's a very simple explanation why Sellers makes off-script plays. His weapons are respectfully substandard compared to the top defenses in the SEC.
Despite that, Sellers is the reincarnation of Steve McNair. He has McNair's talent, flair, playmaking ability, intelligence, intangibles, athleticism, and a straight bazooka for an arm.
It's actually scary to think about what Norris would look like if South Carolina successfully builds around him.
Let's just say this, if Sellers played for Penn State, Penn State is the 2025 National Champion.
When you look at his film, he just does everything well. He's so calm, so smooth, so decisive.
He does many of the things that would be asked of him in a McVay offense, he hits receivers in stride, and his ability to make plays on his feet would actually open up the playbook.
While Arch Manning might not be ready until 2027, Sellers is ready right now and thus he should be the next QB1 of the Rams.
