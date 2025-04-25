The Rams Must Have a Productive Day 2 of NFL Draft
Les Snead has been known to trade the team's first-round picks when he felt it was beneficial for the Los Angeles Rams to do so. Previously, Snead traded the first-round picks for established veterans. However, Thursday night, he traded the Rams' first round picks to add additional picks.
Snead added a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a second and seventh-round pick in this year's draft. While the Rams were prepared to select with the No. 26 pick, their return on trading out of the first round makes plenty of sense for an already solid team.
The Rams' general manager believes the draft has enough talent that it was worth moving back about 20 spots to gain a first-round pick from an Atlanta Falcons team that may not be good next season. This would lead to the Rams having a valuable additional first-round pick next season.
"What I've often said is this is a draft with good football players in it. It's a draft that has kind of been punched. Not a lot of 'wow.' I would predict that in a few years, you'd look back and a lot of these players who have been picked are going to end up being successful contributors for NFL teams," Snead said.
The Rams could use the additional first-round pick from the Falcons or package it in another trade. Still, they must have a successful Day Two in the NFL Draft. Sean McVay believes the Rams will do just that.
"I think the biggest thing too is there is a lot of appreciation for...let's just say your top 100 players and there is maybe not as big of a discrepancy between those guys that are in that top-fifteen to those guys that are maybe in our 85 to 100 [ranking]," McVay said.
I think Les and his group, and our coaches, are working in collaboration, there is a lot of appreciation for a lot of players that'll be pulled off the board tomorrow and in the early parts of Saturday. I think looking at where our team is overall and the value that we were able to get to be able to move back just 20 spots felt like it was too good to be able to pass up. We're going to come away with some good football players tomorrow for sure."
