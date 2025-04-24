McVay, Stafford Are Focused on Being the Best
The Los Angeles Rams are generally known for being more of a team led by its offense than its defense. However, when injuries mounted up for the Rams' offense, their young defense grew into arguably the team's strength down the stretch.
The Rams needed to win as many games as possible over the final half of last season, so their defense held opponents to nine points or less in three of the final four regular-season games.
Los Angeles benched multiple starters in the season finale after winning the NFC West the week before the final regular-season game, or the Rams' defense may have held opponents to nine points or less in their final four regular-season games.
After making several additions this offseason, Matthew Stafford is ready to lead the Rams' offense again to be the team's strength. However, for that to happen, he has spoken with head coach Sean McVay on making the offense more versatile.
“Yeah, we've kind of talked about exactly that. We haven't really done the deep dive yet. I know that's coming in the next couple weeks, which is something I'm excited about. You have to see what that's going to look like based on what happens this weekend as well, because you're going to add players on offense, defense, and in the kicking game that are going to be big for you," Stafford said.
Stafford believes the offense's improvements will come with time and after the team and coaching staff get more acquainted. The Rams' success this season will hinge on Stafford's correct assumption.
"That'll organically happen, I think, throughout the offseason and then continuing into training camp as it does every year. I think about some of the things that we've done in the past, either in the spring or in the summer in training camp, that are huge parts of what we end up doing during the season. Other times, you're trying stuff out, and it may not work the way you want it to work. It's always a process," Stafford said.
"With a guy like Sean, who's never satisfied, which is an amazing thing to have as a head coach, we're always trying to find ways to be better, be multiple, and make it tougher on defenses to slow us down. I'm excited for those conversations and some of those ideas trials and see where it goes. For now, we've just talked about having those. I know he has some ideas that he's going to want to share with me here pretty soon.”
