The Significant Delay Facing the Rams Before Seahawks Battle

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have experienced a slight issue with their travel plans, ahead of a pivotal NFC West showdown that should be a defining factor for the division.

The Situation

The Rams were set to fly to Seattle on Wednesday, as they're set to play the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Rams' original flight has been delayed due to mechanical issues.

"The Rams’ team flight that was supposed to be leaving any minute now is expected to be significantly delayed due to an equipment issue with the plane, per sources," stated Schefter. "The team currently is working on alternative travel arrangements to prevent any further delays getting to Seattle."

In order to remedy the situation, the Rams have arranged a later flight, taking up essential personnel with that flight while their remaining traveling staff is set to board a different plane.

The Rams’ new game plan for their trip to Seattle: Players and coaches now will leave on a 737 scheduled at 5:25 pm PT," added Schefter. "The remainder of the Rams’ staff will leave later on another plane.

This new development is not expected to impact the Rams' schedule in any major way in relation to their participation in Thursday's contest. However, it is unknown at this time how the delay has impacted team preparations.

Entering the Storm

When the Rams do arrive in Seattle, they may be impacted by a recent wind storm that has impacted parts of the region. With Seattle being a naturally cold and wet place this time of year, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on how the elements may impact his play.

“It just depends," stated Stafford. I don't know how granular you want to get. It's just like, how rainy is it? We played in London and early in that game it was really slick. Both teams have to play in it so you just have to adjust as you play. Then it got a little bit drier as the game went on and we were able to adjust. I think same for Carolina, really kind of opposite, right? It started a little bit drier and then became rainy there for a little bit and then dried back out at the end. You just have to call the game and play the game as the weather allows you to. For me personally, I just try to do everything I can to continue to do what I always do, throw it in a good spot and let those guys go make plays.”

