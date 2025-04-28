Sean McVay Sounds of On the Rams' Draft Haul
The Los Angeles Rams continued to add to a formidable roster in the National Football League, by adding several talented players in the NFL. The Rams appeared poised for yet another successful season.
Sean McVay addressed the team's draft haul in their post-draft press conference. He believes the Rams came away with quality additions at several positions of need and also added a first-round pick in next year's draft after trading out of the first round with the Atlanta Falcons.
"I think the thing that worked out really well is before you say you never want to chase for a need, but the draft did kind of unfold, and then you're aggressive in pursuit of some players that you like," McVay said.
"We really said in an ideal scenario, defensively we're able to address the front and continue to add to that both inside and outside, be able to add an inside linebacker, and then let's add to the depth on our offensive skill."
The Rams entered the offseason determined to add talent around quarterback Matthew Stafford,
"We were able to add a receiver, tight end, and running back. You add an edge player, you add an interior player, and then to be able to add the inside linebacker, that's a really good scenario. It's six players that we have a lot of appreciation for, [and] you're not reaching. That was part of the reason why we were able to do some of the things that we did. Real credit to Les, his group, and the coaches. I think everybody's excited, and then there’s going to be some really good added undrafted free agents," McVay said.
"We had seven guys, eight, if you include [RB] Cody Schrader, who were rookie free agents that played in football games for us last year as undrafted guys. Obviously, we got Cody a little bit later on because he was with the 49ers at first. You're talking about seven guys from our undrafted free agent class that played meaningful snaps for us last year. Hey, the best players will play. We're all about competition, and we expect these six players to upgrade our roster and the players that we'll add that will start after the draft."
