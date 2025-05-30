What Were the Rams' Best Offseason Moves?
The Los Angeles Rams are going all in for the 2025 NFL season. The Rams have made many moves to improve their team on both sides of the ball next season. The Rams knew exactly what they needed to do this offseason to get back to the playoffs and have a deeper playoff run.
The Rams want to create at least one more special moment in the Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay ERA in Los Angeles. Both of them have hinted at calling it a career and spending time with their families, but for at least one more season, we will be getting both of them back. And after 2025, who knows?
They have also put themselves in the conversation to be serious contenders not only in the NFC but in the whole National Football League. They want to make another run at a Super Bowl and they will be a team to look out for in 2025.
The Rams have done a good job over the last few seasons getting the best from their team, putting their players in the best position to find success in the league. In 2025, it will be no different as they will need all of them to take the next step and get them back playing in the big game.
Three big moves this offseason were bringing back Stafford to be their quarterback, getting him another elite weapon in Davante Adams to go alongside Puka Nacua, and, to top it off, in the 2025 NFL Draft, they traded back and got another first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Mike Sando of The Athletic recently gave his best moves for all the NFL teams this offseason and this is what he said about the Rams' moves.
With Matthew Stafford returning and Davante Adams arriving in free agency, the Rams are very much playing for the present. Their ability to land a 2026 first-round pick from Atlanta for moving back 20 spots in the draft lets them prepare for the future as well, specifically by enhancing their ability to acquire their next quarterback. That was the forward-thinking move that stands out for the Rams this offseason.
The Rams have gone all in before, and we have seen what the outcome of that was. And the Rams' offseason moves might not be done yet either.
