Ranking Rams, Top 5 NFL Rosters Before 2025 NFL Draft
Rosters change in dramatic ways after the NFL Draft so let's see how the Rams stack against the best prepared teams in the NFL.
1. Philadelphia Eagles. What's more to say? Super Bowl MVP quarterback, NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back, two 1,000 yard receivers, the best offensive line in football, a top 5 defensive line, a top 5 secondary, top 3 overall defense, two time Super Bowl winning kicker.
Honestly, what doesn't Philadelphia have?
2. Los Angeles Rams. The Rams took a roster on the verge of a championship, removed aging pieces, loaded up with an All-Pro receiver, a talented defensive tackle, and retained their Super Bowl winning quarterback.
The Rams have a returning offensive line, a 1,000 yard running back flanking Matthew Stafford and a no name defense that is making the country wake up behind their young and hungry defensive line.
3. Detroit Lions. The Lions had a better roster than the Rams before the start of free agency but have been eclipsed. Not to worry for Dan Campbell, he still has one of the best teams in football. It was injuries that led to the demise of Detriot but they bring back perhaps the most talented player in football Jahmyr Gibbs to run behind a top three offensive line.
Aiden Hutchinson returns from injury, they have one of the best linebacking cores in the league, and they have a burgeoning, aggressive defensive secondary.
4. Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers. What's not to love? The Ravens offensive line were able to retain Ronnie Stanley as right tackle Roger Rosengarden gives Baltimore one of the best tackle duos in the NFL.
A vicious defensive unit, the Ravens remains able to attack offenses with surgical precision in 2025. This team may also have the best pass catching core Lamar Jackson has ever had in his career.
5. Minnesota Vikings. The future of the Vikings rests with the National Champion from Michigan as J.J. McCarthy inherits a roster ready to win right now.
Having one of the best offensive units the in NFL in 2024, Justin Jefferson and his teammates took off with Sam Darnold at the helm. They improved their interior offensive line, the weak link in the offense by signing former Colts Ryan Kelly and Will Fries.
The defense got big inside with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, pairing the destructive sack artists with Pro Bowl outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkle. The Vikings also have first round pick Dallas Turner.
They retained Byron Murphy Jr and Harrison Smith, helping hold down a secondary with questions.
Ensure you follow along with us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Also make sure to go check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE