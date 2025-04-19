Draft Expert Offers Surprising Options For Rams Pick
The Rams have a tough choice to make with the 26th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. They don't have any confirmation on what type of players could be available, so they're preparing for every scenario.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was on a conference call with media members, answering questions about the draft, and was asked about the options the Rams might have when it's their turn to pick.
"Yeah, to me I look at the corner as being an option for them there. That one would make some sense. I wouldn't sleep on a guy like Mason Taylor if that was someone that they really loved and were comfortable with. They could go that route as a tight end." Said Jeremiah. "Trey Amos to me is a guy that just for some reason struck me as a less need type of player. He's just so consistent and so solid. He can do a lot of different things."
"I would say what the Rams have done, they've got a lot of guys who were just ready-made, like just polished, good football players. Not getting enamored or carried away with other things and just laser-focused on getting guys that, when you watch them on grass with pads on, are really, really good and not getting too carried away or enamored with everything else."
"To me, those are two guys in Trey Amos and Mason Taylor who I feel like I know 100% who they are and what they're all about."
Trey Amos has been mocked to the Rams previously with Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher having the Rams select him.
"None of the Rams' outside cornerbacks earned PFF coverage grades above 63.0 in 2024." Wrote Plocher. "Trey Amos is a scheme-diverse cornerback who tallied 75.0-plus PFF grades in both man and zone coverage in 2024."
Amos comes from the Nick Saban school of defensive back play, held his own when called upon at both Alabama and Ole Miss, and he's a prototypical outside cornerback.
Another winner in the genetic lottery, Mason Taylor was held back by LSU's poorly run football team. One of the reasons Jayden Daniels won the Heisman, Taylor is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Zach Thomas.
Taylor has tremendous upside, he's only 20 years old and would be the Rams' next TE1 for a decade.
Find us today on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Also go check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE