Rams' Addition of Davante Adams Threatens Rival 49ers
There was perhaps no move more influential made this offseason than the Rams securing the services of Davante Adams. Adams brings a new, healthy element to an offense that is already threatening in its current construction.
While the Rams did win the NFC West in 2024, their rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, are looking to take back the crown they won in 2022 and 2023.
However, according to 49ers On SI's Jose Luis Sanchez III, the Rams' acquiring Adams has made competing for the division crown much harder for the team from the Bay.
"There wasn't a single thing Los Angeles could do whenever they went head-to-head with San Francisco. That ended in 2024 when the Rams swept the 49ers." Wrote Sanchez. "It could be the start of their streak of ownership as an act of revenge against the 49ers. That is a fairly likely scenario with one of their free agent moves."
"One of the free agent signings made by the Rams that threatens the 49ers is wide receiver Davante Adams. His skill level seems to get downplayed because he joined the Raiders and Jets."
"Make no mistake. Adams is still a top-10 receiver in the NFL. He is a player that I loved for the 49ers, but it makes sense why they didn't go after him. He was too expensive to go after, given the 49ers weren't desperate for a receiver."
Sanchez points out valid concerns, and while the 49ers have had the Rams' number in years past, perhaps the winds are changing. Sean McVay has been able to reshape the Rams in a number of ways in recent years, and perhaps this could be his way to finally getting one over on their bitter rivals.
However, if Christian McCaffery can come back and Brock Purdy continues to play well, the 49ers will be a thorn in the side of the Rams, and considering it took Kyle Shanahan having most of his roster either injured or playing poorly to get swept, the 49ers are not to be taken lightly.
We will see who takes control of a tough division in 2025, but right now the Rams are clearly in a good position.
Never forget to follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Also don't forget to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE