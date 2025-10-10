Rams' Stafford on Pace to Hit a Career First
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back on the winning side of things in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. It has been an up and down season for the Rams so far, but they know there is still time to fix some things and get this team in order and looking like the complete team they know they are capable of being.
The Rams have gone all in this season as they are looking to do something special. The Rams want to win another one under head coach Sean McVay.
The biggest question coming into this season, was the health of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. We all know that Stafford is a tough quarterback, and it will take a lot to see him on the sidelines not playing. Stafford has stayed healthy so far this season and has been playing some of the best football of his career, if not the best we have seen. Stafford has been in a groove this season, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. That is something the Rams need to go all the way.
Matthew Stafford NFL Passing Title?
"Stafford has been a nightmare for opposing defenses this season," said Gary Klein of LA Times. "Whatever their game plan is for, it goes out the window because of how good Stafford has been. Stafford is the leader in passing yards after five games. Will we see Stafford win the NFL passing title for the first time in his career this season?"
"Matthew Stafford has been regarded as one of the NFL’s top arm talents since he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft. The 17th-year pro ranks among the top 10 all-time in several passing categories."
"But the Rams star quarterback has never finished a season No. 1 in yards passing."
"Stafford, 37, came close a few times during his 12-season tenure with the Detroit Lions. He finished third behind Drew Brees and Tom Brady in 2011, second behind Brees in 2012, third behind Peyton Manning and Brees in 2013, and third behind Brady and Philip Rivers in 2017."
"And in 2021, his first season with the Rams, he was third behind Brady and Justin Herbert."
"Through five games, Stafford is off to his best start since 2021, when he passed for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns, with three interceptions."
“I don’t think too much about that,” Stafford said Wednesday before practice, adding, “Maybe some other time when I’m done playing this game.
“But no, I’m just trying to get us in the end zone and score as many points as I can.”
