The Rams Still Have Decisions to Make at Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams have primarily addressed their defense so far in free agency, but that doesn't mean they should let their offense go unchecked. They had one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, and while all of their important pieces will be coming back, constant improvement is a must in today's league.

Matthew Stafford will still be paired with Sean McVay in 2026, and he'll still have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to throw the ball to. They resigned Tyler Higbee , and both of their running backs are under contract next season. What's one question they must answer before the offseason is over?

A Worthy Backup

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The significance of a solid backup quarterback is increasingly becoming more important in the NFL. This is especially the case for a team like the Rams, whose Super Bowl hopes are riding on a quarterback entering his 18th season in the league.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been their backup quarterback for the past two seasons, and his familiarity with McVay and Kyle Shanahan's system makes him one of the most coveted backups to have. The Rams have yet to re-sign him, so his future in Los Angeles is unclear.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only other quarterback on their roster is Stetson Bennett IV, who has yet to take a single snap in the regular season. He started two of the Rams' preseason games last season, where he threw for five touchdowns and two interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

This is Bennett IV's last season under contract, and seeing as he's 28 years old and hasn't done anything for the Rams in a meaningful way, I'd expect them to look elsewhere for a backup quarterback.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I actually like some of the tools Bennett IV has, and if he's learned anything under McVay in these past three seasons, I think he deserves a chance to be a second-string quarterback somewhere else. I wish the Rams had given him a shot in the regular season, but they're in no position to be taking a gamble on a nearly 30-year-old quarterback with no snap under his belt in a game with stakes.

This means that more likely than not, the Rams will be looking to draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft class. I don't think they should use a first-round pick on anyone not named Fernando Mendoza, but there's no chance they get him. This isn't the strongest quarterback draft class, but if they can't bring Garoppolo back, that becomes a big need for them.