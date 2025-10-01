Rams Leader Breaks Down the Formula for Long-Term Success
The Los Angeles Rams have started their season off strong. It is the team aspect that is getting it done early on and making sure they are doing all the right things to put themselves in the best position to be successful.
Every time this team takes the field, it feels like they are going to win. A lot of that has to do with their head coach, Sean McVay, who is one of the best coaches in the NFL right now. And his veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is leading this team both on and off the field.
The Rams are looking to do big things this season. They got the team to do it. They have the right pieces all around to be standing alone when it is all said and done. They have a core group that knows what it takes to achieve the biggest prize in the NFL, and that is going to be the people that the Rams lean on when they get to that point of the season. Now, they are focusing on their next opponent, and they will move on from there. Taking one day at a time is where this group likes to be.
Rams Maintaining Success
"Yes, I feel like the success comes from continuity," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on the Pat McAfee Show. "We have Sean McVay. He does an unbelievable job. Guys come into the system, they know what it is about, and they know exactly what they are going to do. Then, I think our front office does a hell of a job bringing in the right people. They come in here, fit in, get in the locker room, but learn what we are all about as a team and how we go about our business."
"The older guys try to carry on that traditional and we go out there and play."
"As far as being able to spin it, man I feel really good. My body has been holding up really good for the first four weeks of the season. My arm feels alive. Still trying to make things happenthrowing the rock to guys like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. It has been fun and we want to keep it rolling, man."
